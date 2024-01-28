Despicable Me 4 | Megaverse
Introducing The Megaverse: 100 years of Mega Minion stories released on an irregular basis, pending economic conditions and vibe shifts.
The Gru family's peaceful existence comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru.
Following the events of DM4, the Megas must prove they are worthy of continued investment from the Anti-Villain League.
The Mega Minions face their biggest challenge: recreating the joy of their first adventure amid heightened expectations and scrutiny.
The Mega Minions fight superhero fatigue by experimenting with new suits and surprising emotional complexity.
The Mega Minions’ origin story is reimagined as a show-stopping jukebox musical, live on Broadway.
The Mega Minions must return to the spotlight after the Anti-Villain League’s quarterly earnings dramatically miss estimates.
Egos collide in a saga of ambition and betrayal when the Mega Minions arrive at Villain-Con to compete in the contest for Best Costume.
The Mega Minions find themselves reliving Dru’s backyard birthday celebration every day in an infinite time loop.
Mega Jerry searches for love in all the wrong places.
After Mega Jerry is given his own solo adventure, the Megas battle jealousy (and sea monsters) deep in the Pacific.
Hypnotized by a tyrannical orchestra conductor, the Mega Minions push themselves to the breaking point for the perfect performance.
The Mega Minions form a street dance crew, using popping, locking, and back-spinning to compete for the world dance championship.
The Mega Minions are tasked with delivering horses to a man who looks like Gru.
The Mega Minions and Agnes protect a family of unicorns from an enemy who aims to turn them into horses.
The Mega Minions attempt to outsmart the Bank of Evil with unconventional investment strategies that could leave them penniless.
The Mega Minions set out to build Gru the world's tallest duplex, putting them in the crosshairs of the local zoning authority.
Story to be determined based on rigorous market testing and ad hoc decision-making.
The Megas must confront their darkest fears when evil versions of themselves arrive from a parallel timeline.
Stuck at the AVL during a snowstorm, the Mega Minions are visited by the Ghosts of Minions Past, Present, and Future.
The AVL finds itself entangled in a complex audit. Will the Mega Minions be buried in itemized receipts or conquer the spreadsheet of destiny?
The Mega Minions struggle to stay engaged while battling a bland corporate villain with generic evil intent.
Trapped in an alternate dimension ruled by Vector, the Mega Minions must navigate bizarre landscapes with direction and magnitude.
The Mega Minions lose $50 after betting Edith can't defeat them in hand-to-hand combat.
The Mega Minions respond to a deep space distress call to find a planet of aliens plotting to steal all of Earth’s peanut butter candies.
Mega Jerry’s decision to read more goes horribly wrong when the first book he picks up contains an ancient evil that awakens the dead.
When Gru Jr. accidentally becomes the ruler of an alien planet, the Mega Minions team up with King Bob to keep things from going off the rails.
Convinced the world will end on Y2100, the Mega Minions give away all of their possessions and move into a doomsday bunker.
A villain emerges with the power to change history, forcing the Mega Minions to navigate a labyrinth of plot holes to preserve continuity.
The Mega Minions find themselves imprisoned in a post-apocalyptic city populated by anthropomorphic party animals.
The Mega Minions make their reality debut in a show that forces them to live with their enemies in a luxurious summer house.
The Mega Musical ends its run on Broadway and finds a new home at the ice rink in Jacksonville.
A placeholder for experimenting with bold new stories that our film audience won’t appreciate.
Mega Jerry stars in a tropical reality dating show, searching for love while navigating alliances and dodging scripted romances.
Accidentally sent to the dawn of time, the Mega Minions embark on an epic quest to invent the wheel.
Thousands of years after Year One, Part One, the Mega Minions finally return to the year of their creation. Can they capitalize on nostalgia to revive their fan base?
Classic Mega Minion tales are lifted and remixed for a new generation by French bulldogs armed with artificial intelligence.
Facing their greatest enemy yet—boredom—the Megas plan an over-the-top, all-or-nothing finale, filled with every trope known to Minionkind.