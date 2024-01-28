Create social post

Despicable Me 4 | Megaverse

Introducing The Megaverse: 100 years of Mega Minion stories released on an irregular basis, pending economic conditions and vibe shifts.

scroll to start
2024

The Gru family's peaceful existence comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru.

2027

Following the events of DM4, the Megas must prove they are worthy of continued investment from the Anti-Villain League.

2030

The Mega Minions face their biggest challenge: recreating the joy of their first adventure amid heightened expectations and scrutiny.

2032

The Mega Minions fight superhero fatigue by experimenting with new suits and surprising emotional complexity.

2034

The Mega Minions’ origin story is reimagined as a show-stopping jukebox musical, live on Broadway.

2036

The Mega Minions must return to the spotlight after the Anti-Villain League’s quarterly earnings dramatically miss estimates.

2038

Egos collide in a saga of ambition and betrayal when the Mega Minions arrive at Villain-Con to compete in the contest for Best Costume.

2041

The Mega Minions find themselves reliving Dru’s backyard birthday celebration every day in an infinite time loop.

2041

Mega Jerry searches for love in all the wrong places.

2043

After Mega Jerry is given his own solo adventure, the Megas battle jealousy (and sea monsters) deep in the Pacific.

2046

Hypnotized by a tyrannical orchestra conductor, the Mega Minions push themselves to the breaking point for the perfect performance.

2048

The Mega Minions form a street dance crew, using popping, locking, and back-spinning to compete for the world dance championship.

2051

The Mega Minions are tasked with delivering horses to a man who looks like Gru.

2056

The Mega Minions and Agnes protect a family of unicorns from an enemy who aims to turn them into horses.

2059

The Mega Minions attempt to outsmart the Bank of Evil with unconventional investment strategies that could leave them penniless.

2061

The Mega Minions set out to build Gru the world's tallest duplex, putting them in the crosshairs of the local zoning authority.

2064

Story to be determined based on rigorous market testing and ad hoc decision-making.

2066

The Megas must confront their darkest fears when evil versions of themselves arrive from a parallel timeline.

2069

Stuck at the AVL during a snowstorm, the Mega Minions are visited by the Ghosts of Minions Past, Present, and Future.

2071

The AVL finds itself entangled in a complex audit. Will the Mega Minions be buried in itemized receipts or conquer the spreadsheet of destiny?

2074

The Mega Minions struggle to stay engaged while battling a bland corporate villain with generic evil intent.

2076

Trapped in an alternate dimension ruled by Vector, the Mega Minions must navigate bizarre landscapes with direction and magnitude.

2079

The Mega Minions lose $50 after betting Edith can't defeat them in hand-to-hand combat.

2081

The Mega Minions respond to a deep space distress call to find a planet of aliens plotting to steal all of Earth’s peanut butter candies.

2084

Mega Jerry’s decision to read more goes horribly wrong when the first book he picks up contains an ancient evil that awakens the dead.

2086

When Gru Jr. accidentally becomes the ruler of an alien planet, the Mega Minions team up with King Bob to keep things from going off the rails.

2089

Convinced the world will end on Y2100, the Mega Minions give away all of their possessions and move into a doomsday bunker.

2091

A villain emerges with the power to change history, forcing the Mega Minions to navigate a labyrinth of plot holes to preserve continuity.

2094

The Mega Minions find themselves imprisoned in a post-apocalyptic city populated by anthropomorphic party animals.

2096

The Mega Minions make their reality debut in a show that forces them to live with their enemies in a luxurious summer house.

2099

The Mega Musical ends its run on Broadway and finds a new home at the ice rink in Jacksonville.

2101

A placeholder for experimenting with bold new stories that our film audience won’t appreciate.

2104

Mega Jerry stars in a tropical reality dating show, searching for love while navigating alliances and dodging scripted romances.

2106

Accidentally sent to the dawn of time, the Mega Minions embark on an epic quest to invent the wheel.

2109

Thousands of years after Year One, Part One, the Mega Minions finally return to the year of their creation. Can they capitalize on nostalgia to revive their fan base?

2111

Classic Mega Minion tales are lifted and remixed for a new generation by French bulldogs armed with artificial intelligence.

2114

Facing their greatest enemy yet—boredom—the Megas plan an over-the-top, all-or-nothing finale, filled with every trope known to Minionkind.